Kazakhstan sees huge prospects for export of livestock products to China - Deputy PM Serik Zhumangarin

China actively promotes conscious consumption of food and healthy nutrition trends. The country’s market of healthy and high-quality nutrition grows by 15% annually. In this context, Kazakhstan has a huge potential in production and export of quality and organic agricultural products. This is what Vice Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin said addressing the opening ceremony of the VIII China-Eurasia EXPO in Urumqi, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan-China trade has already been diversified. Kazakhstan exports industrial goods and agro-industrial products to China, with the services sector developing dynamically.

“China actively promotes conscious consumption of food and health nutrition trends. The country’s market of healthy and high-quality nutrition grows by 15% annually. In this context, Kazakhstan has a huge potential in production and export of quality and organic agricultural products,” said Zhumangarin.

He noted that grain and oil seed crops, flour, vegetable oil and combined feed are actively supplied to the Chinese market.

The range of exported products is being expanded. The countries are currently negotiating veterinary and phytosanitary export requirements for the export of another 12 agro-industrial products to China.

“We also see significant prospects for the export of livestock products to China, in particular, after lifting restrictions on the export of meat,” Serik Zhumangarin said.

In 2023, China became the main trade partner of Kazakhstan. The bilateral commodity turnover reached $41 billion, having increased by 32.2% according to China’s General Administration of Customs. Exports from Kazakhstan to China made $16.3 billion, and imports from China to Kazakhstan amounted to $24.7 billion.

In January-May 2024, bilateral trade rose by 17.9% and made $17.6 billion.

The VIII China-Eurasia EXPO kicked off in Urumqi today and will last until June 30.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are the honorary guests of the event this year.

The National Pavilion of Kazakhstan showcasing over 40 home-produced products started operating on Wednesday.