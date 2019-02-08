Kazakhstan sees more investments from EAEU states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, at the Governmental Hour in the Senate of Parliament, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov informed of Kazakhstan-EAEU commodity turnover dynamics, Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstan has been the EAEU member state for 5 years.The implementation of the basic agreements on free movement of goods positively affects mutual trade among the EAEU member countries," said the Minister.



Thus, according to the data available, Kazakhstan's commodity turnover with the EAEU states keeps rising and in 11 months of 2018 it reached $17.1bn (+6.2%). Exports increased by 10% and made $5.3bn while imports rose by 4.6% and comprised $11.8bn.



According to the Minister, the inflow of investments from the EAEU is growing as well. In three quarters of 2018, investment inflow increased by 31% (from $941.2mn to $1.2bn).