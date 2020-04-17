Kazakhstan sees more recoveries from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

7 and 1 people were discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19 in Kyzylorda region and Turkestan region, respectively.

A total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide has amounted to 285, including 154 people in Nur-Sultan city, 67 people in Almaty city, 2 people in Shymkent city, 8 people in Akmola region, 2 people in Aktobe region, 7 people in Almaty region, 15 people in Atyrau region, 3 people in Zhambyl region, 2 people in West Kazakhstan region, 4 people in Karaganda region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 1 person in Mangistau region, 1 person in Pavlodar region, 5 people in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 person in Turkestan region.