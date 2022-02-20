Kazakhstan sees new daily COVID-19 cases in triple digits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 847, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 263. North Kazakhstan has posted the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 84. Kostanay and Pavlodar regions have each logged 73 new cases.

Out of the daily case count, Karaganda region has reported 72 infections, Almaty region - 65, Nur-Sultan city - 61, East Kazakhstan region - 43, Akmola region - 42, West Kazakhstan region - 20, Aktobe region - 14, and Zhambyl region - 12.

Nine fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Shymkent city, seven in Mangistau region, six in Atyrau region, two in Kyzylorda region, and one in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,298,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



