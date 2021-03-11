EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 11 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sees positive trend in macroeconomic performance in Jan-Feb this year

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev has briefed on the macroeconomic performance in the country since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a government session Irgaliyev noted the positive trend in the macroeconomic indicators of the country between January and February of 2021. According to him, the real sector, except for the mining industry, has seen a 6.3% growth. Investments in fixed capital have increased by 13.3%. The annual inflation remains at 7.4% as in the previous month.

    In his words, all industries of real sector, except for mining, have demonstrated the stable growth.

    According to him, there has been a 9.4% rise in the information and communications area. The GDP growth rate has risen from -4.5% to -2.9% in January-February.

    The stable growth has maintained in secondary industries, with a 21.2% growth in machine building, a 22.9% growth in the production of building materials, a 14.1% growth in production of chemical industry, a 14.2% rise in the production of plastic goods, a 19.9% increase in the garment industry, an up to 15.7% rise in furniture production, and a 9.2% growth in the pharmaceutical industry. A 19.6% growth has been reported in the automotive industry.



    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Industry Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!