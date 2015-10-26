Kazakhstan sees Qatar as important partner in the region - President Nazarbayev

DOHA-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani within the framework of his official visit to Doha, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan sees the State of Qatar as an important partner in the region and said the two countries have high potential for cooperation. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan and Qatar share common stance on the issues of regional and international character. According to the President, nowadays Kazakhstan, like Qatar, carries out dynamic policy of diversification of its economy as well as a wide range of institutional reforms and industrial and infrastructural programs of development. The Head of State emphasized that these programs offer great perspectives for joint projects of Kazakhstani and Qatari companies. Besides, President Nazarbayev informed his colleague Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of creation of a large business and transport and logistics hub bridging Europe and Southeast Asia and shaping up the New Silk Road linking 60 countries. Talking about the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, the Kazakh leader urged Qatari companies to participate. At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev also mentioned that Kazakhstan offers favorable investment climate to boost inflow of foreign investments, pays utmost attention to the development of Islamic banking and develops an international financial center in Astana. The Emir of Qatar, in turn, expressed confidence that President Nazarbayev's current visit will give a powerful impulse to bilateral relations and stressed that Qatar is keen to cooperate in many sectors.