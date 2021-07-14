EN
    08:41, 14 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sees record number of new daily COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 4,375 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city is the only area in the country to log the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,128. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the number of daily infections – 640 and 589, respectively.

    Triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Shymkent city -342, Atyrau region – 320, West Kazakhstan region – 187, Mangistau region – 180, Akmola region – 148, Pavlodar region – 143, Aktobe region – 137, and Almaty region – 134.

    98 more infections have been seen in Kostanay region, 76 in Turkestan region, 73 in North Kazakhstan region, 70 in Kyzylorda region, 58 in Kostanay region, and 52 in East Kazakhstan region.

    The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 466,792.


