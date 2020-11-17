Kazakhstan sees rise in COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, over 400 people across Kazakhstan have been released from coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Of newly reported 438 COVID-19 recoveries, 158 have been registered in East Kazakhstan region. North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions have recorded 74 and 70 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, respectively.

50 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Pavlodar region, 49 – in Nur-Sultan city, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Atyrau region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan has reported 110,382 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.