Kazakhstan sees rise in livestock, poultry bird counts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Numbers of livestock and poultry birds rise steadily in Kazakhstan, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, the number of livestock stood at 7.8 million heads in the country in 2020, up 5.6% than in 2019, including a 4.7% increase in the number of sheep and goats, a 10.1% rise in the number of horses, and a 5.2% increase in the number of camels. There was also a 4.3% increase in livestock products and a 3.2% rise in milk production.

Last year, the country launched 48 new dairy farms increasing the dairy plants’ workload to 77% and milk processing to 1.8 million tons as part of importsubstitution of livestock products.

Three meat plants were also commissioned, thus, increasing meat processing from 151 to 166 thousand tons.

The minister added that eight poultry farms were launched with poultry production rising from 222.7 to 235.3 thousand tons.