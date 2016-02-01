Kazakhstan sees Romania as important partner in Eastern Europe - senator

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate's Committee for constitutional legislation, legal system and law-enforcement agencies Serik Akylbai held a meeting with deputy of the Romanian Parliament and member of the Democratic Liberal Party of Romania Mr. Urkan on Monday.

According to the Senate's press service, during the meeting the Kazakh senator stressed Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Romania, one of its most important partners in Eastern Europe.

The sides also discussed further deepening of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and activities of the Kazakhstan-Romania parliamentary group.