Kazakhstan sees sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 276 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The daily figure increased sharply from 179 recoveries a day earlier.

North Kazakhstan region has become a leader in terms of registered COVID-19 recoveries – 88. Atyrau, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions have added 49, 49, and 46 recoveries, respectively.

24 patients have been released from COVID-19 treatment after making full recoveries in Pavlodar region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Aktobe region, and 5 – in Nur-Sultan city.

The overall number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 104,801 across Kazakhstan.