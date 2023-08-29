Kazakhstan sees significant decline in its raw materials base

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan, a world leader in deposits in certain metals, sees a significant decline in its raw materials base, the country’s PM Alikhan Smailov told a government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«For instance, there is a decrease in deposits of chrome, aluminum, zinc, brass, and lead. Production of rare and rare-earth medals, which are the basis for the production of high-technological products is slow. So far, there has been no new discovery and real work by junior companies received licenses on the first-to-file basis,» said Smailov.

In this regard, the Kazakh Prime minister instructed the ministries of digital development, industry, and energy to conduct a comprehensive analysis of all types of historic data and to fully complete the online platform by the yearend.

«The ministries of industry and energy need to complete an audit of all deposits taking measures against unscrupulous subsoil users by the end of the year,» said Smailov.