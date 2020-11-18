Kazakhstan sees spike in COVID-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 268 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 245 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

At the same time, 85 people have made full recovery from the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 40,488 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 29,719 patients have full cured from the disease. The COVID-like pneumonia has killed 421 nationwide.