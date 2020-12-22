EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:56, 22 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sees spike in number of COVID-like pneumonia cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 190 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 161 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    119 people have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and four people died of the disease.

    Sinсe August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 44,604 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 44,604, 32,347 patients have made full recoveries. The COVID-like pneumonia has claimed lives of 479 people across Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!