Kazakhstan selects 9 athletes for AIBA Asian & Oceanian Olympic Qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Asia's leading boxing nation Kazakhstan selected nine-strong team to the upcoming AIBA Asian & Oceanian Olympic Qualification Event which will be held in Qianan, China.

The team consists of three women and six men boxers who all have got the chance to be qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Kazakhstan worked well in the AOB, WSB and APB events in 2015 and four of their boxers have already qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Birzhan Zhakypov, Berik Abdrakhmanov, Daniyar Yeleussinov and Vasiliy Levit are waiting for their teammates to join to the Olympic squad.

Nazym Kyzaybay secured Kazakhstan's first ever gold medal in the history of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships but she had to fight out her place in the squad. Her main local rival Zhaina Shekerbekova defeated her twice in 2015 but she was able to do revenge on their repeat match just in time and selected to take part in Qianan.

Nazym Ishchanova claimed bronze medal in the AIBA Women's Youth World Boxing Championships in Taipei last May and the 19-year-old boxer raised the top of the elite in Kazakhstan very quickly. She will be Kazakhstan's Lightweight class (60 kg) boxer in the AIBA Asian & Oceanian Olympic Qualification Event.

Kazakhstan's third woman boxer Dariga Shakimova claimed the gold medal at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships in Wulanchabu where she defeated her main rival Li Qian. Now she returns to China and can meet once again with the local favourite but Shakimova is the main favourite of the Women's Middleweight class (75 kg).

Defending ASBC Asian Confederation Champion Olzhas Sattibayev replaced Incheon 2014 Asian Games winner Ilyas Suleimenov in the travelling team. The 28-year-old Flyweight class (52 kg) boxer is very experienced, defeated his main rivals in Bangkok last August but he can expects hard road to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Kairat Yeraliyev won the gold medal at the 2012 Kazakhstan National Championships which was his key result in the beginning of the current Olympic era. The 26-year-old Bantamweight class (56 kg) boxer claimed bronze at the 2013 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Almaty and expecting top result in Qianan where his category will be a difficult one with strong athletes from each region of the continent.

Kazakhstan's new face in the national team is Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games winner and AIBA Youth World Champion 19-year-old Abylaykhan Zhussupov who is a super talented boxer at the Light Welterweight class (64 kg). He will be replaced Samat Bashenov and Aydar Amirzakov in the squad and after his gold medal at the Bocskai Memorial Tournament his expectations are also high in Qianan.

Kazakhstan has got strong trio at the Middleweight class (75 kg), Light Heavyweight class (81 kg) and Super Heavyweight class (+91 kg). All of them are the main favourites for the gold medal as Kazakhstan sent AIBA World Champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, London 2012 Olympic Games silver medalist Adilbek Niyazymbetov and two-time AIBA World Boxing Championships silver medalist Ivan Dychko to Qianan.