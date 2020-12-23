EN
    21:47, 23 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sends 100 mobile medical ventilators to Tajikistan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 22 Kazakhstan sent 100 mobile medical ventilators to Tajikistan by road, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    The Ministry sent ventilators pursuant to the President’s task and instruction of the Government of Kazakhstan as of December 10, 2020 On rendering official humanitarian aid to Tajikistan.

    The mobile ventilators are manufactured at Tynys factory in Kokshetau. It produces 500 ventilators a month. Each costs KZT 750,000.


