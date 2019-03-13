Kazakhstan sends first batch of beef to Iran

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region has sent the first batch of beef to Iran, Kazinform reports.

Astana Agroproduct LLP, situated in Korgalzhyn district, Akmola region, for the first time ever concluded a contract to deliver meat products to Iran. The company's meat products conform to the highest halal standards," Deputy Governor of Akmola region Marat Igaliyev said.



Another batch of beef will be delivered to Iran until the end of March. 200 tons of meat will be supplied monthly starting from April.



It is one of the largest processing companies of the region. It is equipped with the latest technologies to produce high-quality, competitive and export-oriented meat products under the Bakara brand, the Akmola region's entrepreneurship and industry department informs.



The company entered the Russia's market in 2014 having signed agreements on meat products supplies with Moscow supermarkets.