    20:00, 29 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit people of Afghanistan

    KABUL. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Afghanistan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev took part in the ceremony of delivering Kazakhstani humanitarian aid to the people of Kabul province affected by floods.

    Above 5,000 needy families will receive food boxes containing flour, pasta, sunflower oil and condensed milk, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    Notably, the humanitarian aid was distributed among eight provinces of Afghanistan. But for Kabul aid was sent to Parwan, Balkh, Panjsher, Logar, Wardak, Baglan and Samangan provinces.


