Kazakhstan sends humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry sends humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine. Two flights are set to leave for Ukraine on March 14 and 15 from the airport in Almaty, the Ministry’s official website reads.

Kazakhstan sends humanitarian assistance in response to the official appeal of the foreign country. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to urgently render humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine pursuant to the appeal. Kazakhstan agreed with neighboring countries with hubs deployed for receiving and distributing international humanitarian efforts to Ukraine to safely deliver humanitarian supplies to Ukraine. The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry negotiated delivering humanitarian aid en route Almaty-Katowice (Poland) by air. The total amount of humanitarian supplies is 28.2 tonnes, including antibiotics, cough medicines, blood pressure medications.