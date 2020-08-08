Kazakhstan sends military medical team to Lebanon after Beirut blast

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani military medical team have left for Lebanon in the wake of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The decision to send the military medical personnel to Lebanon came as a result of the meeting of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Defense Ministry of the country. In the morning of August 8, the team made up of 29 doctors and 4 interpreters of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan set off to Beirut to aid Lebanese authorities in the aftermath of the explosion.

It is said that the team included best-trained surgeons, trauma surgeons, neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists and resuscitation experts as well as paramedical personnel.