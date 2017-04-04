Kazakhstan, Serbia agreed on highway transportations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Serbia have entered into the agreement on highway transportations, according to Vice Minister of Investments and Development Roman Sklyar.

“In 2016, the volume of highway transportations between Kazakhstan and Serbia increased by 15% and comprised 5,500 tonnes. The above-mentioned agreement contains legal provisions on organization of highway transportations between the countries, types of transportations and the order of setting a quota for exchange of permit approval documents. As per the agreement, bilateral and transit transportation of cargo is carried out without any permits, while transportations from/to third countries require certain permits. These terms are beneficial for Kazakhstani motor carriers, since they use the territory of Serbia for transit while delivering goods to Greece and Croatia,” said Sklyar at an enlarged meeting of the Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Committee. The meeting discussed the bill “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on international highay transportations.”

Answering the journalists’ questions, the Vice Minister said that passenger transportations between Kazakhstan and Serbia are also possible under the agreement. Goods are transported en two routes: through Russia to Belarus – northern route and through Turkey – southern route.