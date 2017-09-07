Kazakhstan, Serbia develop regional cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Nurbakh Rustemov and the head of the Zlatiborski district administration Dimitrije Paunović held a meeting in the city of Užice, Kazinform has learned from the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hungary.

During the meeting, Mr. Rustemov told Serbian partners about the social and economic situation in Kazakhstan and the priorities for its future development set out by President Nazarbayev in his Address to the nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."

The sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in areas such as agriculture, food and military industry, as well as construction and tourism.





Noting the well established political dialogue, comprehensive legal framework and visa-free regime between countries, Kazakh diplomat urged Serbian businessmen to enter Kazakh market more actively emphasizing the opportunities that open to the companies setting up production in Kazakhstan including the access to the EAEU and Chinese markets.

In order to strengthen regional ties, Kazakh Ambassador and the head of the region signed a Cooperation Agreement between the akimat of East Kazakhstan region and Zlatiborski district administration.

Upon the end of the meeting, a Kazakh-Serbian business forum was held in which representatives of business circles and leading experts of state bodies took part.