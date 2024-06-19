Kazakhstan, Serbia discuss military-technical coop

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the results of the visit of the head of the Serbian Defense Ministry to Astana, as well as issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed.

Bratislav Gašić expressed his satisfaction with the negotiations in the Kazakh capital, noting that the implementation of the agreements reached would be under special control.

In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Serbian minister about the development of some projects under consideration by the parties.