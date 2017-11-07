Kazakhstan, Serbia inter-parliamentary coop helped cement bilateral ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojković who is on her first visit to Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

At the meeting, Tokayev and Gojković discussed inter-parliamentary, political, economic, transport, industrial and innovative cooperation as well as cooperation in international organizations. Speaker Tokayev praised the decisive role of top-level meetings and negotiations in the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.



The sides went on to note that inter-parliamentary interaction between Astana and Belgrade was of paramount importance in terms of strengthening of bilateral ties. They agreed to step up parliamentary contacts through deputy friendship groups.



Also, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed the Serbian parliamentarian on economic and political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan on the initiative of the Head of State. He added that President Nursultan Nazarbayev is internationally renowned for his reforms.



Having given insight into Kazakhstan's investment legislation and economic plans, Speaker Tokayev invited Serbian business to implement projects in the country. He stressed that cooperation in agriculture, construction, tourism and transport and logistics sectors is of mutual interest.



Wrapping up the meeting, the sides reiterated that Kazakhstan and Serbia share common stance on the problems discussed at the meeting and will further support each other in the international arena.