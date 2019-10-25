Kazakhstan set for warm weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet has announced a forecast for October 26-28.

Active cyclones travelling through Western Siberia and the associated atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation and gusty wind in some areas of the northern part of Kazakhstan.

The southern part of the republic will be influenced by an anticyclone. Cloudy weather without precipitation is expected here.

Warm and moist air masses from the Atlantic have already caused increase of air temperatures to 6 -11°C above the climatic norm in the western and northern regions of Kazakhstan.

This weekend Kazakhstanis will enjoy warm and sunny weather.