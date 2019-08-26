Kazakhstan set to create Sports University in the nearest future

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to launch the Sports University in the future, Serik Sapiyev, Chairman of the Committee for Sports Affairs and Physical Culture, said Monday, Kazinform reports.

According to the former Olympic boxing champion, the Sports University will have a host of faculties.

While speaking at a press conference at the Saryarka cycle track, Serik Sapiyev revealed that the university is set to open its doors in a couple of years. In his words, the feasibility study for the university is being developed.

The first announcement about the creation of the Sports University in Kazakhstan was made in October 2017.