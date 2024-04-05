Kazakhstan set to develop AI bill

The deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Development are developing a draft law on artificial intelligence (AI), director of the Ministry’s innovations development department Darkhan Myrzabayev told a briefing.

The draft law will be aimed at regulating public relations in the sphere of AI on the territory of Kazakhstan between the state bodies, natural and legal persons in the development and use of AI.

According to the IDS estimates, spending on AI-Centric Systems in 2023 reached 154 billion US dollars. The generative AI market, according to the Bloomberg Intelligence, made some 50 billion US dollars.

These changes will impact significantly labor relations, PR and business models. By 2025, over 90% of new enterprise apps will be designed with AI in mind, he told the briefing.