    11:39, 10 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan set to enjoy warm weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to enjoy warm weather, Kazhydromet reports.

    Air temperature will rise early this week countrywide while another cyclone will shift to the country’s west and bring rains. The temperature will rise as high as to +15+20 degrees Celsius in the northern and central regions of Kazakhstan, up to +13+18 degrees in the east and +20+25 degrees in the south, while the mercury will drop to +10+18 degrees in the west.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
