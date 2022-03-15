Kazakhstan set to ensure food security

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting about the plans to ensure food security, Kazinform reports.

The plan aimed at maintaining the country’s food security is developed pursuant to the President’s task. It covers the main directions of the state socioeconomic policy in ensuring the country’s food safety.

The Minister stressed that food security is one of the key conditions for maintaining the country’s national security. The National Security Law and Law on state regulation of the agro-industrial development for providing food security defined three criteria. The first is the physical availability of food which refers to people’s access to food. The second is economic availability of food that refers to people's ability to buy food. The third is food security.

The plan consists of 3 main sections, including 31 actions.