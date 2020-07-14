Kazakhstan set to export horse meat to Japan

NUR-ULTAN. KAZINFORM - Japan has opened its market for horse meat and horses from Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agricultural Ministry.

The first call to export horse meat to Japan was proposed by the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry's Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee in 2018. Such a proposal was a part of the country's export potential development.

The protracted negotiations resulted in Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries agreeing on the veterinary certification for exports of horse meat and subproducts from Kazakhstan as well as issuing a formal notification to start the exports from May 25, 2020.

It is said the list of 34 Kazakhstan's enterprises willing to export their products has been made up by the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee.

Notably, Japan is also interested in exports of horses from Kazakhstan for slaughter.