Kazakhstan set to hold Nauryz celebrations in new format

Starting this year, the country is to mark Nauryz celebrations in a new format, deputy chairman of the culture committee of the culture and information ministry of Kazakhstan Sabit Barlybayev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

It was proposed to enrich its (Nauryz holiday) meaning and content and declare a decade of Nauryznama to be hold on 14-23 March each year. A unified Nauryz logo was approved and sent to all the regions of the country as well. Historically, the Nauryz (New Year) celebrations lasted for 8-9 days and were called Nauryznama. It was mentioned in the works of great philosophers Mahmud al-Kashgari, Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeiuly, Abai, Ayezov, said Barlybayev.

According to the speaker, it is suggested to revive the Korisu kuni – Amal celebration (Meeting Day), which is nowadays marked in the west only, in all the regions of the country.

Barlybayev went on to add that as part of the Nauryz celebrations the country will observe Kaiyrymdylyk kuni (Day of Charity) on March 15, the Day of Culture and National Traditions on March 16, Shanyrak kuni promoting family values and moral upbringing on March 17, the Day of National Dress on March 18, Zhanaru kuni (Renewal Day) on March 19, the National Sport Day on March 20, Yntymak kuni (Unity Day) on March 21, the Beginning of the Year on March 22, and Tazaru kuni, as part of which environmental campaigns are to take place nationwide.

In addition, on March 14-23, the Nauryz bazarlyk season is to kick off, providing for en masse sales at trading venues.

Barlybayev also said that around 400 events are to take place countrywide as part of Nauryznama, with the key event Uly istin – Uly tany is to be celebrated on March 21 within the EXPO territory.