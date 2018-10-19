Kazakhstan set to launch knitting production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The union of light industry manufacturers of Kazakhstan jointly with the Atameken National Chamber debated the ways of realization of the Kazakh President's Address.

"On October 5, the Head of State set the task to further improve quality of people's life. And the light industry plays considerable role in it. The President encharged to additionally allocate KZT 600 billion for the development of processing industry. In the light of the President's Address Atamekem, first of all, eyes development of new projects, such as modernization of existing productions in the sphere of light industry," Atameken deputy head Kuanysh Bishimov said.



He also said that active state support and active position of manufacturers and Atameken Chamber would help solve tasks set in the Address.



"We have to implement new projects in light and food industries. We are ready to consider new promising projects which first of all will be aimed at proposing Kazakhstanis high-quality and beautiful clothes," he added.



Executive director of the union of light industry manufacturers of Kazakhstan Nataliya Kuznetsova talked about certain investment projects that would be implemented soon.



"We have some investment projects. We would like to develop further the country's knitting industry. We present two projects to produce our own knitted fabric," she stressed.



Currently, the country's enterprises of the union of light industry manufacturers of Kazakhstan are realizing investment projects aimed at modernization and development of new productions such as high-tech manufacturing of career apparel, jersey fabric and a wide range of fabric and garment accessories.