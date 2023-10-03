Kazakhstan set to produce farm machinery

The city of Astana launches the most processing industry projects, Kazinform quotes Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapayev as saying at today’s Government meeting.

The highest number of projects in the sphere of the processing industry of 17 were launched in Astana, followed by Turkistan region with 16 and North Kazakhstan with 15 projects.

Karaganda region leads in volume of investments with 235 billion tenge, followed by Pavlodar and Almaty regions with 125.8 billion tenge and 111.5 billion tenge correspondingly.

No projects were developed in four regions, namely, Atyrau, Ulytau, Abai regions and Almaty city.

The minister added that Bolashak Electric LLP plans to start up the enclosed high-tension vacuum circuit breaker production in the city of Astana by the yearend. It is expected to manufacture 78,000 units a year and create 116 new jobs.

By the yearend North Kazakhstan will launch the production of towed farm machinery in partnership with Reimann Company to manufacture 150 agricultural vehicles a year and generate 75 workplaces.