    15:40, 14 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan set to produce UAVs

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Sultan Kamaletdinov told about the work underway to provide the country’s army with unmanned aerial vehicles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The analysis of the recent army conflicts shows the importance of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. We know that and take appropriate measures. At this points we purchase and develop them,» said Kamaletdinov at a briefing in the Senate.

    The country has Israeli and Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles at its expense. Work is ongoing to establish a joint venture with Turkish companies. Demonstration tests of domestic unmanned aerial vehicles are conducted.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Armed conflicts Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Government
