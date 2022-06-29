EN
    12:59, 29 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan set to raise penalties for environmental damage

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev presented amendments to the Administrative Violations Code for harsher administrative punishment for environmental disruptions, Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure for harsher punishment for environmental crimes, Kazinform reports.

    The draft laws provide for amendments to the Administrative Violations Code of Kazakhstan in order to protect national parks and other natural resources of the country.

    The Minister stressed the need to strengthen responsibility of forest users as forests account for 5% of total area of Kazakhstan. The draft law suggests raising penalties for acts committed in the protected areas.

    The Minister also told the plenary session of the Majilis about the significant problems of solid waste pollution at national parks and raising the fines for forest fauna destruction and damage, etc.

    As stated there, 2017 recorded only 41 offences committed against 900 brought to responsibility in 2020 despite the pandemic. To this end the draft law is set to increase penalty from 2 to 5 MCI (monthly calculation index).


