Kazakhstan set to revive alpagut, Old-Turkic martial art

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana held roundtable discussions on the development of the Old-Turkic martial art, alpagut, Kazinform reports.

"Its main goal is to map out the paths for development of one of the Old-Turkic national martial arts, alpagut. Cooperation of the Turkic-speaking countries is on our today's agenda," co-chairman of the republican sociocultural sports movement Sadibek Tugel said. He also told about three key issues brought up for discussions such as development of Kazakhstan's alpagut, development of the Asian Alpagut Federation in 2019 and holding the Genghis Khan's Alpagut Cup.



In his turn, president of Kazakhstan's Alpagut Federation briefed on what alpgaut is. "Alpagut is of great importance for the Turkic-speaking countries. It is the combination of four martial art techniques, namely, aypara, batur, jaimaz and gurash."



Last November, 11 Kazakh athletes took part in the alpagut competitions to finish second.



Currently, representatives of the national sports of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan debate large-scale prospects for the development of alpagut. Following the talks it is expected to establish the Asian Alpagut Federation.





Photoalpagutfederation.org