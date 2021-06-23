Kazakhstan sets goal to vaccinate 70,000 per day – Deputy PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani authorities not happy with the pace of vaccination in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tugzhanov revealed at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service that the country had set the goal of stepping up the pace of the nationwide vaccination campaign and vaccinating up to 70,000 people on a daily basis.

While addressing the Wednesday press briefing, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed it is crucial to ensure access of all Kazakhstanis willing to vaccinate to COVID-19 vaccines.

In his words, Kazakhstan has enough doses of anti-COVID vaccines.

«Approximately 2 million doses of vaccines are to be supplied in a matter of weeks. The goal is to vaccinate 70,000 people per day on average,» he added.