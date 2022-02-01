EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:00, 01 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sets moratorium on raising salaries for MPs, Cabinet members

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government sitting held under the chairmanship of Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov the amendments were made to the Decree «On Privatization for 2021-2025»,the PM’s press service reports.

    Besides, pursuant to the President’s task the Decree «On setting moratorium on increasing salaries of the deputies of the Parliament, members of the Government and all governors» was adopted.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!