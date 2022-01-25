Kazakhstan sets new daily COVID-19 cases record, Healthcare Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since the pandemic outbreak the daily coronavirus cases for the first time ever exceeded 16,000 in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told the Government meeting.

Since the beginning of the year there were detected 178,000 coronavirus cases. The daily cases exceeded 16,000 for the first time ever due to the Omicron spread and high transmission, the Minister added.

She also noted that all Kazakhstan except for Turkestan region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. The incidence rate grew 1.5 times for the past week as compared to August with the highest daily coronavirus-related death rates. It decreased by 12.4 times.

She added that the morbidity rate since early January grew 11 fold against last December.