Kazakhstan sets new dates for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The dates for mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 have been prolonged in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to a new order of the Kazakh chief medical officer, employees are obliged to get the first jab of vaccines against COVID-19 until August 10 and the second until September 1, 2021,

The order does not require people with medical condition and those contracted the virus in the last 3 months to get the vaccines.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.