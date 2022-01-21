Kazakhstan sets new record as new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day, Kazakhstan for the first time documented a total of 16,284 fresh COVID-19, setting a new record since the start of the global pandemic, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, recorded the highest number of daily infections with 5,006. Karaganda region has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases - 2,497. Almaty city rounds out the top 3 with 2,057 new COVID-19 cases.

1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Akmola region, 865 – in Pavlodar region, 586 – in Aktobe region, 556 – in Atyrau region, 540 – in East Kazakhstan region, 467 – in Almaty region, 444 – in Shymkent city, 420 – in Kostanay region, 410 – in West Kazakhstan region, 370 – in Kyzylorda region, 280 – in Zhambyl region, 256 – in Mangistau region, 182 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 148 – in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic stands at 1,117,160.