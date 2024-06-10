Kazakhstan sets requirements for organic food production

The Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on production and turnover of organic products, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The law aims at conserving and rational using natural resources, promoting healthy diet and developing the organic food market.

The document introduces a number of new provisions, including revision of objectives and tasks of the national legislation in the field of production and turnover of organic products, expansion of the range of organic food producers with organic producers associations (ordinary partnerships) added, terms for transition to organic food production, production, tagging and turnover requirements, as well as establishment and functioning of Participatory Guarantee Systems (PGS) based on the principles of voluntary participation, internal control and collective responsibility for the quality of production in order to meet the international practices and standards in organic food production.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.