TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:14, 20 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sets to implementation of new economic policy - Prime Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government and the National Bank of Kazakhstan have adopted today a joint statement on a new economic policy of the country.

    "Beginning from August 20, 2015 it was decided to abandon the currency corridor and set to the implementation of a new economic policy based on inflation targeting. The change of the Tenge exchange rate will depend on the situation in the world economy, " Prime Minister Karim Massimov said during the online telephone conference today in Astana.

    Government of Kazakhstan Government New Economic Policy 2015
