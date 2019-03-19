Kazakhstan sets up ARUANA Women's Kurultai

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The association, consisting of heads of the NGOs, will help solve vital problems of women, families and children, Kazinform reports.

Representatives of the ARUANA Kazakhstani Women's Kurultai will compile the list of pressing issues concerning women and children, analyze state-run and national programs aimed at their settlement and elaborate common mechanisms for their implementation.



"The goal is to unite all women's organizations to join their efforts to tackle pending issues," acting head of the non-governmental charitable foundation Ihlas Jurek Togzhan Kozhaliyeva said.



As stated there, the organization is called to raise the women's role and strengthen the family's role. Counseling centres for large families will open countrywide.



The centre for families in hardship will unveil this April in Almaty. Mother with many children will have a chance to visit the centre with their children, undergo training or acquire another profession or raise skills.