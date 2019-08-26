Kazakhstan sets up commission to celebrate 175th anniversary of Abai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the foundation of the state commission for preparations and holding the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly in 2020, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry is designated as the working body of the state commission.

The Government is assigned to submit the draft nationwide plan for preparations and holding the events dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai to the state commission until October 1, 2019.

The state commission is charged to approve the draft nationwide plan for preparations and holding the 175th anniversary of Abai until November 1, 2019.

The President’s Administration is authorized to monitor the execution of the decree.

The decree comes into force from the day of its signing.