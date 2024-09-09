Kazakhstan sets up gambling business and lottery regulation committee

The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry reorganized the tourism industry committee and formed a gambling business and lottery regulation committee. The Government approved the relevant decree, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It is purposed to collect information about gambling services and users, take operative decisions, and comply with the laws.

Now the Ministry has three committees, including sports and physical culture committee, tourism industry committee, and gambling business and lottery regulation committee.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address, the Kazakh President stressed the need to eliminate destructive patterns of behavior, including gambling addiction.