EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:07, 09 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sets up gambling business and lottery regulation committee

    Lottery, gambling business
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry reorganized the tourism industry committee and formed a gambling business and lottery regulation committee. The Government approved the relevant decree, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    It is purposed to collect information about gambling services and users, take operative decisions, and comply with the laws.

    Now the Ministry has three committees, including sports and physical culture committee, tourism industry committee, and gambling business and lottery regulation committee.

    In his State-of-the-Nation Address, the Kazakh President stressed the need to eliminate destructive patterns of behavior, including gambling addiction.

     

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Government of Kazakhstan Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address 2024
    undefined undefined
    Author
    undefined undefined
    Currently reading
    x