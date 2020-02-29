Kazakhstan sets up Qazaq Kuresi Association

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Congress of the Qazaq Kuresi Association took place today at Nazarbayev University.

The Qazaq Kuresi Association was founded at the joint congress of the International Federation, World Federation and Republican Federation of Qazaq Kuresi. Karim Massimov was appointed the president of the Qazaq Kuresi Association, the press service of the qazaq kuresi development fund Kazakhstan Barysy reports.

«Our goal is to include the Kazakh national wrestling in the Olympic Games program,» Massimov told the congress.

The Qazaq Kuresi Association signed the memorandum of cooperation with the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, Foreign Ministry and National Olympic Committee to promote the Kazakh national wrestling in the world arena.