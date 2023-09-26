EN
    16:37, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sets up returned assets management company

    kazinform.kz
    Photo courtesy of Mukhtor Kholdorbekov

     A returned assets management company was set up in Kazakhstan in accordance with an order of the country’s government of September 21, 2023, Kazinform reports. 

    The State is to have a 100% share in the newly-established company’s authorized capital.

    The company’s operations include management, safety, realization of assets returned in accordance with the law on return of assets that have been illegally acquired to the State.

    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
