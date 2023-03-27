Kazakhstan settles for Asian Water Polo Championships bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan hauled bronze at the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championships in Singapore, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani men’s squad defeated the team from Thailand 18-7 in the third-place match at the tournament. Murat Shakenov of Kazakhstan was named the best player of the match.

The country secured a berth at the 2023 FINA Men's Water Polo World Cup.

Earlier it was reported the Kazakhstani women’s water polo team claimed gold at the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championships, beating the Uzbek squad 12-6 in the final.