Kazakhstan settles for silver in Kok boru event at 5th World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan settled for silver in the Kok boru event, after being defeated by Kyrgyzstan 4-10 in the final game at the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazakhstan stunned Türkiye 15-1 in the semifinal of the Kok boru event.

To note, athletes from six countries, including Kazakhstan, the US, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Russia and Kyrgyzstan, submitted their participation in the Kok boru competition at the World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.